Everything Sarah Jane Nader has said about her sexuality after her same sex pairing on DWTS

Sarah Jane Nader is making history as the second contestant to be paired with another woman on Dancing with the Stars. She’s talked openly about her sexuality on her family’s reality TV show Love Thy Nader, so here’s everything Sarah Jane Nader has said about her sexuality after being paired with a woman pro on DWTS.

Sarah Jane came out as bisexual during the first season of Love Thy Nader. Starring alongside her three other sisters, they’re Baton Rouge natives now living in Los Angeles and New York City. Season one focused on her sexuality, as she grew up in a Southern, religious environment.

In season one of Love Thy Nader, Sarah Jane brought a woman named Eliana home to Louisiana for Easter. Viewers also saw her connect with another woman named Alexis Williams, a deputy press secretary for the City of New York. They went on a date to a Henrietta Hudson, a lesbian bar in NYC, and she described their connection as just “vibing.”

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“No one would want to know about my dating life because they would be scared it would come up,” Sarah Jane said in an interview with Variety. “When I had a girlfriend that I loved very much before Eliana, I was too scared to bring her home. I didn’t want to put her under the pressure of experiencing homophobia.”

Sarah Jane told Elite Daily that : “To be a part of anyone’s experience, I feel honoured, and just honoured to have a platform to be authentically myself. To see that effect makes me want to be more open about more sh*t.”

So, her pairing with Hailey Bills isn’t just for show, it’s a meaningful decision.

Conrad Green, DWTS’s executive producer, shared the motivation behind pairing Sarah Jane with DWTS pro Hailey. Speaking to The Wrap, he said: “Sarah Jane is bi[sexual], and she just wanted to have a female partner. It was just something about the dynamic of those two together… We kept coming back to [them] and going, those two, they look good.”

Sarah Jane told People that being in a same-sex pairing on DWTS is “such an honour” and a “crazy opportunity.” Her dance partner Hailey said: “I am so unbelievably excited for this experience, and I could not be more happy with my dance partner. It’s going to be great.”

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