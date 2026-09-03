Wait, is this evidence Anna Leigh Wilson is no longer with her husband after The Challenge?

Anna Leigh Wilson is competing on The Challenge, but during the competition, she’s been slammed for her behaviour with another man while married. Since then, people are convinced she and her husband, Coy Wilson, may have actually separated, after new evidence.

Basically, Anna embarked on a solo travelling trip without him in the last few days. She wrote how she “couldn’t find someone to go with her so almost skipped the trip” and added, “I realised I’ve spent way too much of my life waiting for everyone else’s schedules to line up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Leigh (@thebucketlistvagabond)

Some people are even speculating that she’s on her way to see co-star Leonardo Dionicio in the road trip, or that he’s hidden in the trunk. Yet Anna wrote, “this was my first one [solo trip] EVER👀 I fear I’ve unlocked a new hobby haha… traveling alone😂.”

However, just three weeks ago, Anna shared a clip of her paddle boarding with her husband, saying he “knows the way to her heart.” She’s also publicly apologised for her actions, writing, “I knew this conversation was coming, and I’m not going to pretend I’m proud of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Leigh (@thebucketlistvagabond)

“I said things I shouldn’t have said, and I understand why people are disappointed or uncomfortable watching it. I’m married, I know the conversation crossed a line that I never should have allowed it to cross. I take responsibility for that,” Anna added of her behaviour.

Her husband Coy still has her tagged in his Instagram bio, and she actually dismissed the questions about her and Leonardo hooking up. When someone asked if she and Leonardo had gotten together, she simply responded: “the answer to that is no.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.