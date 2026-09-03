Kenzie Annis shuts down rumours she and Melanie Moreno reconciled after Love Island USA reunion

Kenzie Annis and Melanie Moreno were friends on Love Island USA, but once the cameras wrapped, things went sour. Basically, people are convinced they reconciled when they saw their Instagram accounts now following each other, assuming they’d finally gone for dinner.

However, Kenzie has now shut down speculation of her renewed friendship with Melanie. She told E! News: “Seeing everyone’s reactions is kind of like a weight lifted off of me. When I saw the [Love Island USA reunion] preview, it gave me a lot of anxiety.

“I was just glad that I was able to get everything off my chest, and I know Jaiden felt the same way, she had a lot she wanted to say. I’m just glad that I could back her up. She’s my bestie,” adding how she sadly “doesn’t know where she stands with Melanie.”

Melanie and Kenzie now follow each other🙏 I guess they finally got the dinner together. pic.twitter.com/Fehm1KFuOC — Jas (@cpfbestie) September 3, 2026

Kenzie continued: “I thought we would meet up after but there’s been no communication from either side.” So no, sadly they haven’t gone for the dinner they promised they’d have, having made up at the reunion, despite them now following each other on socials!

She told Glamour how there’s “very much love between me and her,” but, in response to whether she had spoken to Melanie, claimed, “No, she apparently asked for my number for when she saw [Kenzie’s boyfriend] Dylan in the elevator, but we have not spoken yet.”

“I feel like it’s more of a sisterly love, where we don’t always see eye to eye, but we’re always going to support each other. It was definitely a hard conversation, but I think it was a conversation that needed to be had. I’m hoping to speak to her again soon,” Kenzie added.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.