Harry Jowsey was openly pretending to be in a relationship with Anna Paul whilst with Amber

Right, so at the very end of last year I wrote an article about how it looked like Harry Jowsey and Anna Paul were dating, completely unaware that the time he was still technically still ‘married’ to Amber Mozo after Let’s Marry Harry.

And after looking at the timeline in more detail, as well as what Harry has said about what was going on between him and Harry at the time I’ve decided the whole thing is utterly bizarre. I do understand he and Amber couldn’t let on that they were together, albeit for a very short period, but Harry was fully pretending that he and Anna Paul were in a relationship.

Is Harry aware there was a very valid third option where he simply didn’t post anything with anyone and didn’t have to pretend he was with someone else? Imagine being technically married to someone and watching them make content pretending to be someone else’s boyfriend. What a yikes.

Amber has previously mentioned that whilst they were in Australia she felt like all Harry was doing was making content, and she believes he might have been making it with his rumoured now girlfriend, Olivia Phillips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)



However, Harry told Cosmopolitan that when the pair went to Brisbane, Amber considered that their honeymoon, whilst he very much didn’t. He shared: “I’m trying my best. We’re jumping around from hotel to hotel. We go to see Avatar. I got a crazy Airbnb because a few of my friends were in town, and there was a few friends that I wanted to collab with. So I got this really nice Airbnb in the Gold Coast, and me and Amber were not seeing eye to eye at all.”

I don’t know if she was talking about my friend Anna, who I was doing videos with because me and Anna have been really good friends. I think that’s where it getting a little bit confusing, because Amber was there with Anna the whole time.”

Now bear in mind that according to Harry he and Amber broke up January 11th, but she claims they were still together. Anna Paul and Harry Jowsey made their first video together right at the start of December, with Anna captioning the video: “When you finally see each other again.”

Someone in the comments asked whether she and Harry were dating each other, and whilst Anna didn’t directly respond, she did like the comment.

Harry also posted a video on the 31st December, captioned: “The type of BS your girl will tell you out of nowhere together.”

And soon after another of Anna with the caption: “What’s the point in having ChatGPT when you can have a girlfriend who’s always right.” Meanwhile his real girlfriend was literally on the same trip as them.

Anna did later admit on a TikTok that she and Harry were never actually together, but I still find it odd they were pretending to be together because genuinely for what?

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