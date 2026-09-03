Alix Earle breaks silence on her drama with Alex Cooper ahead of her Netflix show

Alix Earle is getting ready to show us more of her life on Netflix‘s Earle Meets World, and she’s now broken her silence on the drama she has with podcast host Alex Cooper. She’s been shady, saying that “all of Alex’s shows have been cancelled” while she’s got a new one.

She’ll also address the beef on camera in the series out on September 4th and told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m happy that I said my piece, but I’m happier just to, like, focus on the premiere and having the show out there. Hers are getting canceled, so it is what it is.”

Alix had a podcast called Hot Mess, which was hosted on Cooper’s Unwell Podcast Network until March 2025, when it was abruptly announced that it was leaving. And that’s when the feud began, because Alex then accused her of doing “passive aggressive reposts”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix Earle (@alixearle)

She said: “Hey girl, the passive aggressive reposts and the likes and the commenting on things — I’ve got to call you out. You’re going to need to get specific and just say what you’ve got to say about me. There’s no NDA. No one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind others.

Then, Alix responded to her in the video’s comment section: “Okay on it.” She later done an interview with Time Magazine just last month and said: “That was one of the things in the beginning they wanted me to talk about, and I really wasn’t comfortable sharing.

“Then everything unfolded the way it did while we were filming. There was a serious struggle behind the scenes, emotionally, and my family showed up for me. Those moments that sometimes seem so fun for people online, but are hard behind the scenes.”

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