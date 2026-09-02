Here’s all the messy fallout from Kayda’s behaviour during the Love Island USA reunion

Kayda Bosse from Love Island USA season eight has been under fire recently from viewers after her behaviour on the reunion episode that premiered August 31.

She’s been labelled as a “bully” by viewers and they’ve been calling out her “mean girl” behaviour. Here’s everything that’s happened with Kayda since the Love Island USA season eight reunion.

She lost over 130,000 followers on social media

Since the reunion, Kayda has lost over 100,000 followers on TikTok and more than 33,000 on Instagram. This makes her the most-unfollowed Islander of Love Island Season 8. pic.twitter.com/4QXCdVcn7K — Pulse Pop (@PulsePopNews) September 1, 2026

Kayda lost over 100,000 followers on TikTok and a staggering 33,000 on Instagram. She currently has 2.7 million followers on TikTok and 1.7 million on Instagram. Kayda still has tons of followers on socials, so it’s not that obvious, but she’s now the most-unfollowed Islander of Love Island season eight.

Kayda called Alannah ‘icky’ and a ‘weird a** b***h’

so alannah is weird for kissing zach after she kissed charlie but zach is not weird for kissing her after knowing she kissed his brother??? KAYDA PLEASEE😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/g1Zbzfc7l0 — fes (@haydovez) September 1, 2026

Kayda was on an episode of the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast that dropped yesterday. They chatted about all the juicy Love Island moments, the drama happening between Melanie and Sincere, and more. She even addressed the bullying allegations she’s received the past two days.

On the podcast, they spoke about Alannah, a Casa Amor girl who was close with Zach before being quietly removed for saying a racial slur in a video that resurfaced.

Kayda brought up the fact that Alannah has kissed Charlie, Zach’s older brother, as well as Zach. “What a f***ing weird a** b***h,” Kayda said on the podcast. She also took a dig at her love of Marvel and Spider-Man, which is something that Alannah and Zach bonded over during Casa.

ALANNAH has come out to address Kayda’s comments about calling her a WIERD B!CH for kissing Zach and his brother, CHARLIE She said Kayda should use her big platform to uplift women instead of tearing them down.#loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/AfizmuXycr — Peaches (@symplyPeaches) September 2, 2026

Alannah clapped back and dropped her own video in response to Kayda’s mean comments. She said it made her feel “uncomfortable, belittled, and kind of just put down.”

Alannah said Kayda should instead use her big platform to “uplift girls up.” “I don’t get why you want to go on a podcast and tear me down and make some comments that are really unnecessary.”

The singer Kehlani unfollowed her on Instagram

The American singer Kehlani used to follow Kayda on Instagram, but viewers recently noticed that she’s now unfollowed her. This is just one example of Kayda losing a follower among her 33,000 that she’s lost on Instagram.

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