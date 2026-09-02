Erm, Trinity is actually going to completely move out of Bryce’s, so what’s going on?!

Now wait a minute, despite Bryce and Trinity moving into his place after winning Love Island USA, it turns out she’s actually planning to move out fairly soon, so what’s going on?

Well, first off it turns out her new roommate is none other than Kayda, as she revealed during a recent appearance on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast.

When Kayda was asked about her own living situation, she shared: “Trinity’s staying with Bryce, and eventually Trinity and I want to get our own apartment together, but we’re both too busy right now to even go look. In the meantime Zach said I could stay with him.

“We’ve basically already lived together publicly on the show, so doing it privately should be easier, and there are enough rooms that I can get my own space when I need it. Zach’s already gotten his visa sorted and is moving here permanently, and I’m basically already moved to LA myself.”

Kayda previously responded to a comment asking about the fact she and Zach are living with his brother Charlie, to which Kayda responded that Zach offered her rent free accommodation which she obviously took.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Alakai (@brycealakai)



As for Trinity, she’s also more indirectly addressed some issues that she and Bryce might have been having with their living situation after Love Island USA.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, she shared: “Well, we had a small fight because I literally had nowhere to put my clothes, and I was like, ‘Can I please have this big closet?’ He was like, ‘No, I like this closet. I’m not gonna move all my stuff. You have this other closet.’

“Then I was upset because I wanted to get a vanity, and he was like, ‘That’s gonna ruin the aesthetic of the house.’ I hate that I have to ask somebody permission for a vanity. I haven’t had to ask that for years.”

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