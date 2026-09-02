These are the five richest cast members to come out of Love Is Blind UK, and I’m shocked

The five richest cast members to come out of Love Is Blind UK were already wealthy before going in, so it’s not like they even went on the show for money. There’s a season three star in the top five, but across the three seasons, there’s some super rich entrepreneurs.

1. Kieran

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Holmes-Darby (@kieranhdarby)

Kieran is a tech entrepreneur and former founder of esports organisation Excel Esports. He founded the company at 19 and was reportedly a millionaire by his mid-20s. He was also named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, so it’s no surprise he tops this list!

2. Sarover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarover Kaur Aujla (@saroveraujla)

Sarover’s marriage didn’t work out, but she’s thriving in her career. She has an estimated salary of £132k as a medical company owner, and is now running a podcast with her mum on the side. The company remains as active but she resigned from her role in 2023.

3. Faye Domaille

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye (@fayedomaille)

Faye has got the highest salary on season three, at £83k per year. Faye is a clothing brand owner and Executive Assistant at Orbis Investments, according to her LinkedIn. Oh, and she comes from a wealthy family! She was also able to fund six months of travelling, too.

4. Sabrina Egerton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Vittoria (@sabrinavittoriaegerton)

She didn’t have a successful relationship with Steven, but Sabrina came out as the fourth richest cast member from the show. She was a Director of Marketing and Communications, with salary estimates around £80k, and is now working in luxury travel in London.

5. Bardha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bardha Krasniqi (@praddz)

Bardha may not have found love on season two, but she’s the fifth richest as a sales and marketing director in London, earning an estimated £80k a year. She’s also a podcast host with over 50K followers on Instagram, so she’s turned her fame into an influencer career.

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