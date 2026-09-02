Here’s where everyone really stands after the messy Love Is Blind UK season three reunion

There’s been some messy drama since the Love Is Blind UK season three reunion, and that involves multiple cast members. We saw Jack slam Ciara, while Cuba and Ryan haven’t stopped making digs at each other in every social media post, so where does everyone stand?

Faye took a swipe at Ciara and Ajay’s finances

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye (@fayedomaille)

Faye admitted that she “doesn’t agree with someone funding your entire lifestyle.” During an interview with Anthony Gilét, he asked Faye and Jack: “There was a lot of discussion about Ciara’s financial situation with AJ. What’s the financial dynamic like in your relationship?”

Faye responded: “Well, I think we’re very fair. Like I… I kind of… It sounds a bit like modern, but I don’t fully agree with someone funding your entire lifestyle. I think it should be very 50/50. And like, also, I’m not saying, like, Jack will still treat me to things and do nice things.

“To me, and that’s like a treat, but I would never expect someone to fund my lifestyle.” Jack added: “If we go for lunch, we’ll probably split the bill. But if I wanna take Faye out, then I’ll spoil her, pay for the whole thing, you know? But there’s no expectations from anyone.”

Jack and Ciara are actually friends

Ciara and Jack follow each other on socials, so it’s not all hate, and they’ve even done interviews together on being the season villains. Jack told Flic Cross from The Sun: “I feel especially about us talking about, bear in mind this was a year ago as well, so having to go back.

“We’re both stubborn, we’re main characters in our own lives. So Ciara’s got to say her bit, I’m going to say my bit but we are friends.” Ciara told Tudum: “Jack and I are quite similar in that we both want the last word. It was never about feelings toward each other.”

Cuba and Ryan are massively feuding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuba Riggs (@cubariggs)

Cuba hasn’t forgiven Ryan for not opening up fully to her, saying that he “has a beautiful heart but not for a romantic relationship”. She recently claimed her “ex discarded her on TV” and wrote, “I stopped chasing and over giving. I started choosing myself properly.”

The girls are besties though

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuba Riggs (@cubariggs)

Cuba and Sophie are besties, and they’re all close with Francesca, Yasmin and Faye. As for Ciara, she’s been there for the couple meet-ups, and has been commenting with support on some posts. She’s close to Yasmin. On the guy front, Jack says they’re all really tight-knit.

Yasmin and Jordan are now BFFs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Taylor (@jordantaylor_96)

Jordan and Yasmin have opened up about their friendship since the show. He shared some photos meeting with her, Ciara and Ajay, and Sophie and Taylor. Jordan wrote, “Didn’t find a wife, but I’ll always have an amazing ex‑fiancée,” while Yasmin called him “amazing”.

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