Cuba and Ryan are still beefing one year after their split on Love Is Blind UK, and it’s messy

Cuba and Ryan are still beefing one year after they split on Love Is Blind UK, and it’s become pretty messy. They keep making mango references after he offered her some fruit following their break-up, and now they seem to be arguing all over social media. Oh dear.

She has made multiple shady statements about Ryan, and even wrote: “I stopped chasing and over giving. I started choosing myself properly. Everything feels lighter walking into this chapter because of it.” And this was months after a girls trip to Dubai!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuba Riggs (@cubariggs)

She shared a quote that reads: “What’s meant for you doesn’t miss you. It returns, again and again, until you’re ready.” Going back to December 2025, when Love Is Blind: UK had filmed, she said: “May someone who wants my presence but not my depth never find me.”

When Cuba was in Sri Lanka, she shared a post and wrote, “As long as I’m alive, I can begin again, again, again.” As for Ryan, he’s admitted “it must have been super hard for Cuba” when he spent so much time away at events that were arranged before he was cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Roberts (@ryanlewisroberts)

He continued: “I think anyone can agree as you are getting closer to the day of your wedding, you should be getting more and more and more excited, and not feeling more and more resistance when it’s hard to figure out why.” As for Cuba, she was “blindsided”.

Speaking to The Radio Times, Cuba shared: “I think, for me, it was really hard. It was difficult because with me and Ryan’s situation we said we loved each other. There was loads of talks of the future, and it was a bit of a shock, but also something that I was realising as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuba Riggs (@cubariggs)

“Even though I could feel him pulling away, we had these conversations of, ‘Okay, if it’s gonna end, we’ll talk about it.’ Then it was just kind of blind-sided when we actually did end. Then it was really hard for me because I genuinely believed we were gonna get married.”

Ryan felt like the “bubble was burst” three times in the experiment. He revealed: “I thought that going to work wouldn’t have had a big effect on me, but then actually leaving the bubble that we’re all in collectively, it gave me [a] different perspective on my life.”

Cuba claims he ruined her experience. “If I got someone who wasn’t avoidant, I would have had someone who actually tried been intentional, and loved me deeply and not just said they loved me consistently and then just blindsided me,” she told Cosmopolitan.

She added: “The true Love Is Blind experience is someone who tries and he didn’t give me that. Ryan ran away the whole time, in every capacity. I’ve been in long distance relationships before, I always felt loved. If someone cares you’ll never feel lonely in a relationship.”

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