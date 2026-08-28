Love Is Blind’s UK Taylor and Sophie were in a secret love triangle that was edited out

Wait, it turns out there was actually a secret love triangle between Sophie, Taylor and another woman that was completely edited out of Love Is Blind UK?! Let’s find out what happened!

Sammy, a 31 year old wellbeing coach, also had an incredibly strong connection with Taylor and he was her top pick for the first part of the pod experience. She also had a connection with Jonathan, who also wasn’t shown and the pair got engaged and are still together today!

Speaking to The Sun, she shared: “I put Jon as number one on date one, obviously. But, and then as the days went on, Taylor was like my top. Maybe until, I know, maybe like day four, but as Taylor was starting to come down, Jon was then like coming back up. Cause I think the first few dates is like, you just connect with these people.

“And I think me and Taylor had connected very instantly on the fact that we both lost a parent. And I think that initially connected us. And then as you date more and you start to realise, oh wait, maybe we’re not as compatible as initially we thought. And then the opposite kind of happened with Jon.

“We had an initial spark, but then as we started to chat more and more and the dates get longer, the connection just built and built. So I think around day four, Jon and I are kind of were like, no, you’re my top. And then he was like, yeah, you too.”

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She recalled: “I remember there was a bit of a moment between, I think, cause Taylor had said to me that I was his, we were at the top. And then I think he’d maybe said similar to Sophie around the same time.

“So there was a moment in the lounge where we’re both like, oh, I didn’t even know you were dating Taylor or like vice versa. So there was a bit of filming going on with that.

“But then I think the next day after that, like it just was clear that Taylor wasn’t my person. And I think they’re such a good match, aren’t they? Like they are such a solid match. And I remember, cause we had to do two dates in one day and it was that day on the second time I dated him, I was just like, no, it’s just, it’s not happening.”

But it all worked out in the end as Sophie and Taylor got married and Sammy and Jonathan are also still together. Sadly, they recently shared that they sadly suffered a miscarriage after the experiment. They also decided to get a dog and named him Poderick in tribute of their time on the show.

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