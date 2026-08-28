Love Is Blind UK couple who weren’t shown share they sadly had miscarriage after the show

We know there were eight couples who got engaged on Love Is Blind UK who were never shown, and one of them had a heartbreaking journey after the show ended. Sammy Harper and Jonathan Harrold opened up about their relationship following Love Is Blind UK, as well as how they coped with dealing from a devastating miscarriage.

Speaking to The Sun’s Showbiz Fix, Sammy shared that they don’t mind too much that their storyline wasn’t chosen. She shared: “I actually quite like that. it’s been a bit of a secret because we’ve just kind of been able to like get in our own bubble and actually build our relationship. Like we had such a strong foundation when you come out the pods and like actually just build this life together.”

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Jon said: “We’re open about the fact that like it’s been tough and I’m like, I’m just so proud of how we’ve navigated it, communicated, come through it.”

Sammy then shared: “We were going to have a baby and I had miscarriage, and it was honestly like, oh. Like it would have just been the most special thing. So, like we’ve just been through so much together, haven’t we? And I’m just so proud of like what we’ve built and how real it is. I think genuinely that’s why we’ve just seen through genuinely some of the hardest times together.”

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Jon added: “It’s been a hell of a journey. Like, to put it into perspective, like within the space of 10 days, I didn’t know Sammy existed. I spoke with her about my deepest, darkest secrets and like so many emotional things. We’re now engaged.

“And yeah, we’ve come through some tough moments and yeah, obviously with the miscarriage and stuff, like that plus the distance is f*cking brutal to have to do that. And, but yeah, like, you know, we’ve come through these things and yeah, it’s very special.”

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