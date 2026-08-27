Amid Harry Jowsey rumours, Olivia Phillips announced she’s in an ‘unexpected’ new relationship

During the Let’s Marry Harry reunion, Harry revealed that he’s in a new relationship following his very messy split from Amber Mozo, and there’s some speculation he’s dating Australian model Olivia Phillips.

Harry believes he’s ready for marriage with his new girlfriend, sharing to Tudum: “Maybe [the show] just wasn’t the perfect environment for me. But it was a wild, beautiful journey, and it really taught me to slow down and just to take it day by day.

“I am in the most amazing relationship right now, and I think that I got very lucky to have this person in my life. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I found the perfect person that makes me want to be a husband.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by liv phillips (@oliviaphillipps)



So, why do people think these two are dating? The pair were spotted at a Los Angeles Lakers versus Orlando Magic basketball game together on February 24. Sitting court-side, they were seated next to each other and even chatted to Justin Bieber at one point.

In this video posted on X, you can see Olivia and Harry walking off the court next to Justin after the game ended. Also, in this video of them sitting on the court, his hand can be seen resting on her leg. Here’s another angle for those who are unconvinced.

Olivia went to Bali for her birthday in May, and as it turns out Harry also went to Bali then too… what a coincidence. They also follow each other on Instagram, which we all know means you’re basically official.

A Reddit user also claimed that Harry blocked them after they commented on one of Olivia’s pictures that Harry is a “community dihh.” Now, how exactly would he know that they’d commented that unless she told him…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by liv phillips (@oliviaphillipps)



Just six months ago on the 18th February, Olivia appeared on The Model Diaries, and made quite a very revealing comment about her relationship status. She confirmed that she is seeing someone, admitting it was “unexpected” and that usually she doesn’t like people immediately but it came very “suddenly.” Olivia shared that her boyfriend is the “sweetest person ever” and is “everything that she wants.”

Her friend Paris Gascoigne, shared that watching Olivia in the new relationship has made her really happy because she knows how “sure” Olivia is in the relationship and him, adding that “she’s herself but better.” Her friend continued: “You compliment each other and it’s really cute to see.”

Olivia said that she feels like she used to be “really closed off”, and that recently she’s “started letting people in” and as such “didn’t expect to feel” how she does towards her new boyfriend.

So, whilst there is no official confirmation that Olivia Phillips and Harry Jowsey are together, we know that she has a new boyfriend, he has a new girlfriend and they have quite literally been caught in 4k out together! Time will tell!

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