Harry said Amber ‘crossed the line’ in a statement following the chaotic Let’s Marry Harry reunion

The Let’s Marry Harry reunion just dropped on Netflix, and it was MESSY. Amber Mozo accused Harry Jowsey of cheating, she threw her engagement ring at him, and Amber claimed Harry “gaslit, manipulated and emotionally abused” her. Harry Jowsey has since released a statement on Instagram addressing Amber following the Let’s Marry Harry reunion chaos.

“Just want to say something regarding the reunion,” Harry starts off saying. “It became incredibly heated and was filled with unchecked chaos, and unfortunately there were moments where it felt impossible to have a real conversation or even finish a sentence.”

“I can handle having rings thrown at my face. I can handle being stood over and screamed at. I can handle the name calling, the contradictions and the belittling,” Harry goes on.

He says that bringing his dad’s death up during the reunion was too low: “But bringing my dad’s death into an argument as a way to hurt me or create some sort of moment crossed a line. Losing my dad is something I’m still navigating.”

During the reunion, Amber brought up the fact that they had bonded over both losing their dads. “I buried my dad, I know how that feels,” she said. “When I met Harry, I believed that he had a new set of eyes for life because it’s so hard to lose someone. I connected with him on that.”

Harry then goes on to address Amber bringing up the loss of his dad, saying: “Using that loss against me was incredibly hurtful and is disrespect I will never accept or stand for.” What used to be something they connected over has turned into a huge sore spot for both of them.

“It’s unfortunate that this journey had to end this way. I don’t wish negativity on anyone involved,” Harry said. He also hopes that “we can all move forward from this.”

Harry then closes out his statement by thanking Sonny Henty, one of Harry’s closest friends and confidants on Let’s Marry Harry. “Thank you @sonnyhenty for being a real friend to me in that moment and for trying to make sure I had the opportunity to speak.”

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