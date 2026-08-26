She has millions of followers, so who’s the host of the Lets Marry Harry reunion Haley Baylee?

Haley Bea Kalil, popularly known as Haley Baylee, is a model and now influencer who is hosting the Let’s Marry Harry reunion episode that’s premiering tonight. She’s gone viral so many times and is a familiar face for some viewers, so let’s meet the host of the Let’s Marry Harry reunion, Haley Baylee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y B A Y L E E (@haleyybaylee)

Boasting an impressive 17.1 million followers with over 2.6 billion likes on TikTok, Haley is a viral content creator. This is her largest social platform, as she has 9.6 million followers on Instagram.

She goes by Haley Kalil on YouTube, where she has 8.22 million subscribers. With over 4.8k videos, Haley’s worked hard to build her insane following. She’s known for her funny skits, trendy videos, and pop culture commentary.

Before becoming an influencer, Haley was a pageant queen, winning Miss Minnesota Teen 2010 and Miss Minnesota USA 2014. She then dabbled in some modelling work, including Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

As for what’s next for Haley… you could say the Let’s Marry Harry reunion is a trial run for her before she’s the full-time host of Win the Mall. It’s Netflix’s upcoming new reality series where “10 teams of expert shoppers face off against each other as they attempt to gain control of storefronts, increase their spending power, and outmanoeuver their rivals,” Tudum announced.

She’s about to ask all the juicy questions about Harry and his relationship with his fiancé’s, so what does Haley’s love life look like?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by H A L E Y B A Y L E E (@haleyybaylee)

Haley was married to the NFL star Matt Kalil from 2015 to 2022 before getting divorced. They recently made headlines in January 2026, when Matt sued her for invasive comments she said on a Twitch stream. She revealed that the split came down to sexual incompatibility, where she said she tried going to therapists and doctors to try to remedy their situation. “He was like two Coke cans on top of each other, maybe even a third,” she clarified on the stream.

Baylee motioned to dismiss the lawsuit, with her legal team telling People, “We moved to dismiss the complaint because Minnesota has a longstanding commitment to free speech, which is important now more than ever.”

Now, she’s in a new relationship with an unnamed man that she’s posted about online. They just celebrated their three-month anniversary, captioning her recent Instagram post: “Happiest 3 months of my life.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.