‘A once in a lifetime soul’: Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to Dolly Parton after her death

Khloe Kardashian has paid tribute to Dolly Parton following her heartbreaking death age 80. She described her as “extraordinary” and that she was utterly “heartbroken.”

She shared a statement on Instagram, writing: “Some people are so extraordinary, their existence feels almost impossible. Dolly was one of those people. A once-in-a-lifetime soul. A woman whose light, heart, talent and humanity changed this world forever. To have admired her was a gift.

“To have met her; spent time in her presence, and somehow been lucky enough that Dolly Parton knew my name… I will never have words big enough for what that means to me. What an astronomical human being. What a legacy. What a loss. There will never be another Dolly.”

Khloe’s love for Dolly goes back after she was asked in 2024 who her dream podcast guest would be, with Khloe responding that she was a “big fan of Dolly Parton” and that it would be a “dream” to interview her.

Then in 2025, about one year before she died, Dolly Parton actually appeared on Khloe Kardashian’s podcast, with her describing the singer as “fabulous” with an “aura of love and happiness.”

After she finished Dolly, Khloe admitted: “This has been a dream of mine, and I’m just so thankful and grateful. They do say don’t meet your idols which I actually do agree with that statement, but in Dolly’s case… she’s the best. And meet her, love her, because she’s worth every ounce of love. She’s perfect.”

Khloe even had a entirely Dolly themes party for her 40th birthday, captioning her post: “As you know, my 40th birthday, I did Khloéwood. In honor of Dollywood.” It turns out that Dolly had seen the pictures and told Khloe she was “so, so honored and so, so flattered.”

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