Here’s what time the Let’s Marry Harry reunion comes out and how to watch it

The Let’s Marry Harry reunion will air at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT today, August 26, on Netflix. It will premiere as its own special episode, rather than part of season one.

Taking into consideration the time difference for UK viewers, it will air at 2 am on August 27. It will also air on Netflix as a separate event from the season, and you might want to wait until the morning to watch it with the early release time.

It will be hosted by Hayley Baylee, a former pageant girl and model turned content creator. She went viral in 2024 for her “Billionaire Boyfriend” series on TikTok. This isn’t her first hosting gig, as she’s made appearances at the Golden Globes and the Met Gala.

The reunion comes two weeks after the finale aired, where we saw Harry Jowsey and Amber Mozo get married. They had a dreamy wedding ceremony in California with their closest friends and family after dating for a little over a month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry Jowsey (@harryjowsey)

Let’s Marry Harry filming wrapped in November 2025, so there’s been tons of drama that viewers need to catch up on before watching the reunion. But the number one question on everyone’s minds… are Harry and Amber still together?

There hasn’t been any official confirmation that the two have stayed together, and there are tons of signs that they’ve split.

They don’t follow each other on social media and Harry hasn’t even included Amber in Let’s Marry Harry wedding ceremony photos he’s posted on Instagram. Yikes.

Also, their marriage wasn’t legally binding. So really the wedding was just all for the cameras.

Harry confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, sharing: “When we filmed the show, there were certificates, but they weren’t submitted, because it would have ruined the show. They’re out there. I just don’t know where they are, when they’re getting submitted.” Oh yeah, I’m sure those certificates are definitely getting submitted…

(2) Another video of Justin Bieber at the basketball game of the Los Angeles Lakers VS. Orlando Magic in California. (February 24) pic.twitter.com/31I307H741 — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) February 25, 2026

Harry was also seen with a new girl back in February. He was spotted with Olivia Phillips at a Los Angeles Lakers versus Orlando Magic basketball game together on February 24. Sitting court-side, they were seated next to each other and even chatted to Justin Bieber at one point.

In this video posted on X, you can see Olivia and Harry walking off the court next to Justin after the game ended. It looks like Harry is gently leading her out of the arena and maybe even touches her bum on the way out, which is super couple-y vibes.

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