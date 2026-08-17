Harry Jowsey reveals why he and Amber didn’t get legally married on Let’s Marry Harry

So, it turns out that Amber Mozo and Harry Jowsey didn’t actually get legally married on Let’s Marry Harry, and there’s a bit of a lame reason why.

Despite exchanging rings and Amber being in a full wedding dress and everything, their union wasn’ legally binding, meaning technically they might as well both still be single. And if the rumours are to be believed then they might be anyway…

Harry confirmed the news to Entertainment Tonight, sharing: “When we filmed the show, there were certificates, but they weren’t submitted, because it would have ruined the show. They’re out there. I just don’t know where they are, when they’re getting submitted.” Oh yeah, I’m sure those certificates are definitely getting submitted…

And whilst I understand people find the Love Is Blind marriage certificates every year, Reality Steve literally revealed the outcome of the show months ago so either way it was spoiled.

Harry also spoke about choosing not to wear his wedding ring in public to again avoiding ruining the outcome of the show, adding that: “Netflix is still holding the ring somewhere.”

According to spoilers Harry Jowsey and Amber are no longer together after Let’s Marry Harry, however we’ll have to wait until the reunion airs next week to find out what really happened and where they stand now.

Amber recently confirmed to Reality Shrine that she isn’t seeing anyone new, after pictures of her with someone who looked a lot like a new boyfriend emerged. She clarified that the pair are just friends and grew up together in Hawaii.

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