Inside Jay Vinnedge and wife Danielle’s relationship, as they respond to The Traitors comments

Jay Vinnedge and his wife Danielle have spoken out on comments about his sexuality while he stars on The Traitors: New Blood. But in their own right, they’ve got years of marriage behind them, so let’s take a look into their loving relationship and when they tied the knot.

They have two dogs together and have been married since 2012. Jay and Danielle have spent over a decade as husband and wife, with Danielle writing on their anniversary in 2022: “From marching band, the military, undergrad, PA school, med school, and residency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Leah Vinnedge (@daniellevinnedge)

“We have seen and done so much. I’m so proud of us. Happy 10 years of marriage my love @jayvinnedge.” They’re super close with their parents, and spend every Christmas together. It’s not just the festive period either, because they always dress up for Halloween.

Tweedledee and Tweedledum was one year’s costume, and there’s been many, as they met as kids. His wife wrote: “Random dancing on the regular is my favourite. Our synchronised whistling makes me smile. You’re my favourite person to have adventures with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Leah Vinnedge (@daniellevinnedge)

“We met as kids and grew together. I wouldn’t have changed it. I love how you are passionate about everything you do. Even when it drives me crazy. We seem to make friends with strangers all the time and it’s hilarious. We challenge each other but we also can be silly.”

They both work in medicine and have travelled the world together, from Australia and Venice, to Oklahoma. Both Jay and Danielle run The Little DPC clinic, which states their love story on the website. It reads: “Jay and Danielle met in the Mustang marching band in 2007.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Little DPC (@thelittledpc)

“They quickly started dating and…well, have been together ever since. After multiple proms, high school graduations, and starting college together, they decided to tie the knot. Jay proposed to Danielle while on assignment with Air Force in Washington D.C. in 2012.

“He popped the question on New Year’s day while on a dinner cruise on the Potomac River. They decided to skip the big ceremony and six months later had an intimate wedding in Jamaica. After finishing college, they moved to downtown OKC to start their medical education.”

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