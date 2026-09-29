Messages reveal Caleb Flynn allegedly expressed hatred toward his wife, Ashley, before her death

Caleb Flynn, an ex-American Idol contestant who is currently on trial for allegedly murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, just had his text messages exposed. Here are some of the most shocking messages that have just been revealed during the trial.

“I was up till 4:00 am last night crying and literally trying to think of ways to kill her and not go to jail,” is a message that Caleb sent to Aaliyah Botner, his mistress, on August 22, 2025, according to an investigator’s testimony.

According to the prosecutors, they allege that Caleb sent a message to Aaliyah shortly before Ashley’s death, saying, “I know you need actions instead of words and that I’m taking actions on February 16th.”

Caleb also allegedly sent a message saying, “If I could literally kill her and not go to hell, I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Caleb is on trial for allegedly murdering his wife, Ashley Flynn, charges he is pleading not guilty to.

The pair had two daughters together, who were both home on February 16th when Caleb claimed a robber came in and fatally shot Ashley. However, just a few days later the police arrested Caleb due to alleged inconsistencies in his statements.

During the trial his daughters will be able to testify behind a partition, against the strong objections of their father and his defence team, who wanted the girls to testify in open court. Caleb has entered a plea of not guilty to the murder charge.

His lawyer has warned against a “rush to judgement” with defence attorney Emily Smith telling the courtroom that “at times, Caleb said ugly, hurtful, selfish things about his wife”, but reminded the jury her client is not on trial for “being a bad husband.”

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