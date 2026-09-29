Ashley Flynn remembered as a devoted teacher amid Caleb Flynn’s murder trial

Ashley Flynn is being remembered as a devoted teacher and dedicated mother amid her husband Caleb Flynn’s murder trial. Here’s everything that people have shared about Ashley since her death.

Her obituary said that she was “a devoted and loving wife, and a caring and dedicated mother to her two daughters.”

Besides being a devoted volunteer at her church, she was also a “dedicated teacher” at Lifewise Academy. When she wasn’t teaching, she was also working as a “beloved substitute teacher and seventh-grade volleyball coach.”

“Ashley was known as a shining light of joy to all who crossed her path, effortlessly encouraging others along the way,” her obituary reads. “Her genuine care for people reflected the selfless love we all strive to share. Her kindness and spirit touched countless lives, often in ways she never even realised. Most importantly, she boldly lived out her faith with courage and conviction.”

Ashley’s mum, Jill Smith, gave an emotional testimony during the trial. “We were best friends. We talked every day, encouraged each other every day,” she shared. “Her whole life we just had a wonderful relationship. She was an excellent daughter.”

Caleb Flynn is currently on trial for allegedly murdering his wife to which he has pled not guilty. The pair had two daughters together, who were both home on February 16th when Caleb claimed a robber came in and fatally shot Ashley. However, just a few days later the police arrested Caleb due to alleged inconsistencies in his statements.

His lawyer has warned against a “rush to judgement” with defense attorney Emily Smith telling the courtroom that “at times, Caleb said ugly, hurtful, selfish things about his wife”, but reminded the jury her client is not on trial for “being a bad husband.”

Caleb auditioned for American Idol three years after he and Ashley got married, and during his confessional he shared: “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty, just, woof, I love her. But you know, I’m just a normal person.”

He explained that his wife has “nudged” him to audition and that he’s inspired by “the lord” to make music.” Caleb also revealed that his favourite past American Idol contestant is Carrie Underwood, adding: “And I promise you, if my wife dyed her hair blonde, she would look just like her.”

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