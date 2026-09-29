The Challenge’s Cassidy says she and Nurys had an unaired row during filming

Cassidy and Nurys had an unaired argument on The Challenge, according to Cassidy herself. She has now claimed they “got into a pretty intense fight” which didn’t make it into the final edit, similar to how Josh, Nelson and Leo’s argument didn’t make the cut, either.

Well, Cassidy said she “got the most heat from her” from voting her out, even though she didn’t vote for her personally. She told The Zach Nichols podcast: “She wanted me to put Sydney in, or put up Sydney as nomination. If I do that, I’m blowing up my whole game so early.”

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She said that she’d be doing it for “someone who hasn’t had legitimate strategic conversations,” adding, “She was upset obviously, like I get it, I’d be p***ed too, but she kind of unfairly took it out on me at the time, when we hadn’t really had a real game talk.

“It just was like, it’s too early for me to. I didn’t feel great about Sydney to be honest, I just really didn’t feel comfortable. Because Adrienne and Sydney were like, ‘Yeah, we got your back,’ and then Nurys. I just wanted to play in the middle for as long as I could.

“It was just the only safe place for me to be, and if I blew anything up too early, I’m just the easy, like, ‘Let’s get her out,’ and I didn’t want to put myself in that position again, to have to fight for my life every time, and so yeah, it was kind of weird, I was nobody’s number one.

Nurys told Sydney Bucksbaum Cassidy told her Sydney was “speaking about her in a mean girl style,” claiming they argued over how Cassidy said Sydney talks behind Adrienne’s back. Nurys said she would only bring it up if she has to, and Cassidy “got mad at her.”

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