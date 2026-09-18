Where Nelson and Josh stand after The Challenge beef, which led to their disqualifications

Nelson and Josh were both disqualified, along with co-star Leo, after an argument on The Challenge. Since they were sent home, it doesn’t exactly look like they’re friendly with each other, but now we can finally reveal where they stand after all the BTS beef.

Host TJ Lavin simply said they were all out of the competition, but didn’t go on to explain what the details were. Allegedly, Josh and Leo used the n-word during a game of Uno, and Nelson was upset about the slur being used, before breaking items in the kitchen.

Nelson claimed that Josh sent him a DM, and wrote: “I let my emotions take over, broke dishes, destroyed kitchen and violated the code of conduct. That’s on me. I’m learning and growing. I received his DM apology, and I’m giving him space to take ownership publicly.

I received his DM apology, and I’m giving him space to take ownership publicly. The fans and @TheChallenge family deserve that too.

Saying you have Black friends doesn’t give you a pass to use the N-word. This goes beyond TV. We need accountability, understanding, and growth. — Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas) September 17, 2026

“The fans and @TheChallenge family deserve that. Saying you have Black friends doesn’t give you a pass to use the N-word. This goes beyond TV. We need accountability, understanding, and growth.” While Josh follows Nelson on Instagram, he doesn’t follow him back.

In an Instagram Q&A, Nelson was asked if he was kicked off the show because of Josh using the n-word. He didn’t confirm nor deny that it led to him getting removed, but he done a huge sigh, shook his head and then said: “I will address this question when the time comes.”

So for now, it’s clear that Nelson and Josh aren’t really friends, but has acknowledged Josh’s apology. An insider wrote on The Challenge’s official Instagram comments: “Leo called Nelson the N word. When it was Josh’s turn, he said the N word too. Nelson yelled at him.

“He already yelled at him before for saying it when singing songs. Josh doubled down and said his black friends said he could say it. Nelson lost it, threw things around the kitchen. They kicked off Nelson for his violent outburst, and Leo and Josh for saying the N word.”

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