After Josh and Leo’s The Challenge disqualification, rumours about winner Camila are resurfacing

The Challenge’s Josh, Leo and Nelson were all disqualified from the show recently, which has led to rumours about former winner Camila resurfacing. She’s gone really private with her life since being on the competition, but what exactly are the allegations about her?

During Champs Vs. Stars, Camila physically attacked a member of staff and damaged property, leading to her disqualification in 2018. she reportedly punched a personal assistant in the face while intoxicated, and apparently went as far as to drive a golf cart into traffic.

There are now allegations that Camila was racist to Leroy, which have not been confirmed or responded to. Former competitor Jemmye Carroll wrote: “They weren’t even gonna air her racist rant. They were going to completely cut it out so we (the cast) banned together.”

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She said they “demanded they show the fans what really happened instead of protecting her image!” At the time, MTV wrote a statement to US Weekly: “MTV and Bunim/Murray were saddened by Leroy Garrett’s recount of his experience on The Challenge in 2017.

“We apologise to Leroy, a beloved member of The Challenge family. While we sought to support the cast and address the incident on air at the time, it’s clear we didn’t do enough. We have learned from this and are continuing to double down our education programs for cast.

They also said they were educating “crew to ensure a safe, respectful and inclusive set free of discrimination and harassment in any form. In the video, Leroy says that Bananas threw a pillow at Camila as she was leaving. Then, she threw the pillow back at Leroy.

Afterwards, she was screaming, crying, and running all over the house in tears, before she allegedly called Leroy slurs, including the n-word). When she exited the room, she was seen running around the house and calling Leroy more racial slurs.

Camilla and Paramount have been contacted for comment.

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