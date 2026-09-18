‘I didn’t do anything wrong’: Leo breaks silence on why he was disqualified from The Challenge

Leo has broken his silence after he got disqualified from The Challenge. Allegedly, he used the n-word, which was repeated by Josh, and led to Nelson getting so upset he broke items in the kitchen. As a result, they were all declared to have broken the show’s code of conduct.

He is now sharing his true feelings about being sent home, revealing to The Death, Taxes & Bananas podcast how “people mess up all the time” and said, “I was really upset because what was said was super ignorant and I thought the handout dealt was messed up.”

“I didn’t really do s*** wrong, I thought the outcome should have been like, ‘Boom, I’m good, someone else should have got fined and someone else should have got kicked out.’ But I don’t even think I should have been part of that mix,” Leo continued to say.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LEONARDO DIONICIO (@leonardo_dionicio)

He added: “I’m like, this genuinely cannot be a fault of mine, like I’m 100 percent valid to say. But I’m not an emotional person, like it takes a lot to see true sadness or anger come out of me. And when that happened, I literally dropped to my knees and just started crying.”

Leo said how he had his flight set for the next day, but then when he was sent to the hotel, he decided he would stay in Thailand with Izzy for three months after the show wrapped up filming. He then acknowledged that every competitor signed the same contract.

He eventually realised that he wasn’t “bigger than the program” and hasn’t ruined his relationship with the franchise, saying he’s in “good standing with production” and referencing the possibility of returning for another season. So we may see Leo back at some point!

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