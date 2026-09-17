All the times contestants have been removed from The Challenge for breaking code of conduct

From Josh, Leo and Nelson‘s recent disqualification from The Challenge, to the time Tony Raines got into a physical fight, there’s been multiple shock moments when contestants were removed for breaking code of conduct. Let’s remind ourselves of each of those times.

Josh, Leo and Nelson

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Allegedly, Josh and Leo used the n-word, and Nelson was upset about the slur being used, before breaking items in the kitchen. Leo, Nelson, and Josh were playing a game of Uno. Leo allegedly called Nelson the n-word. When it was Josh’s turn, he allegedly said it, too.

Ayanna

During the Extreme Challenge series, Ayanna physically attacked Christian Breivik in 2001. It all happened off-camera. Even though Christian did not want Ayanna to be sent home, production made the final call to disqualify and eject her from the game.

Camila

During Champs Vs. Stars, Camila physically attacked a member of staff and damaged property, leading to her disqualification in 2018. she reportedly punched a personal assistant in the face while intoxicated, and apparently went as far as to drive a golf cart into traffic.

Tonya

Tonya repeatedly slapped Veronica Portillo during The Ruins series. She reportedly slapped Veronica multiple times during a heated argument in 2011. Unlike MTV deciding not to air the recent disqualifications, Tonya and Veronica’s fight was blown up for all to see.

C.T.

C.T. has somehow won the award for the most disqualifications on The Challenge, having been removed three times. During his time on The Duel, he had a rule violation during elimination, then on Inferno 3, he punched Davis Mallory. Later, on Duel III, he had a fight.

Fessy

Fessy pushed Josh Martinez in the face during Spies, Lies & Allies. They both got into a heated, drunken blowout in the house, and it wasn’t long before Fessy shoved his hand into Josh’s face and got disqualified. Josh later told Entertainment Weekly it’s a “huge regret”.

Lauren

Lauren was disqualified from Spies, Lies & Allies for undisclosed reasons. She’s since addressed her sudden removal on social media, stating that she felt “gaslit and scapegoated” and that the situation left her mental health in a bad place.

Ashley

Ashley was removed from Spies, Lies & Allies for an undisclosed breach of rules. It’s since been confirmed she was ejected following an argument with contestant Josh Martinez, with Ashley saying “rules are rules” and noting she enrolled in anger management classes.

Turbo

During War of the Worlds 2, Turbo had multiple altercations with Jordan Wiseley. He also had a severe fight with security, and the all-out brawl with security forced production to remove him from the game for safety reasons. Turbo has been banned from the show altogether.

Cory

During Battle of the Exes II, Cory physically attacked Tony Raines. He body-slammed him over an argument involving leftover pasta, of all things, after returning home from a night out. Tony literally tossed Cory’s leftover fettuccine alfredo out of a vehicle window. Owp.

Vinny

Vinny ripped Mandi Moyer’s dress off on Battle of the Exes II, in a club. Her shirt fully came off on the dance floor. When he was confronted about it the next day, Vinny compared the situation to how he was also not wearing a shirt, and was disqualified.

Adam R

Adam punched Ty Ruff on the Rivals series. He was disqualified and sent home early in the season after hitting him before the first Jungle elimination. He was even blacklisted from future seasons for his behaviour, while his partner Leroy Garrett was allowed to stay.

Darrell

Darrell got into a fight after hitting Brad in the face and was disqualified. It happened just before the On The Fence challenge.

Brad

Brad got into a fight during The Ruins series, leading to a disqualification, as well as on The Challenge: All Stars 2, where instead of untying four knots as required, Brad broke his boxes apart, which involved him “hulk-smashing” the equipment, and was sent home.

Timmy

Timmy faced a rule violation during his elimination on Inferno 3. He failed to break a piece of glass against Abram Boise in an elimination called Smash House, requiring players to break through multiple layers of glass panels while suspended inside individual cages.

Beth

During The Duel, Beth faced a rule violation during elimination. She was disqualified after the Push Me duel, as she improperly ended up unhooking the flag from the carabiner, during a challenge against Svetlana. Basically, she ripped the flag off instead. Oops!

Tina

Tina was disqualified from The Duel for punching Beth in 2006. After a Ring Toss challenge, Beth provoked Tina by using a derogatory remark. And as a result, Tina hit back – but physically. Host TJ Lavin and production immediately disqualified and removed Tina.

Steven

On Battle of the Sexes 2, Steven punched Shane Landrum and was disqualified. During the Cast a Spell mission, a tense argument broke out. Shane put his hand near Steven’s face, and Steven reacted by slapping and smacking Shane, and he was immediately sent home.

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