Leo, Nelson and Josh all broke The Challenge’s code of conduct, so what exactly are the rules?

Leo, Nelson and Josh were all disqualified from The Challenge for breaking the show’s code of conduct, and now I need to know what the exact rules to follow are. Host TJ Lavin simply said they were all out of the competition, but didn’t go on to explain what the details were.

Allegedly, Josh and Leo used the n-word, and Nelson was upset about the slur being used, before breaking items in the kitchen. This has not been confirmed by Paramount or the three people involved, but it’s clear racism and offensive language go against the show’s code.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Goldy | Women’s Fitness Coach (@_josh.goldy_)

Leo was allegedly removed for using the n-word during a game with Nelson, as speculated by GamerVev, and Josh was then disqualified for repeating it. Nelson then confronted Josh, walked away, and then returned to the kitchen, where items were broken.

Nelson was reportedly upset for the language that was used. Production then removed Nelson to a hotel and disqualified for the damage he’d made in the kitchen. So that’s allegedly why all three were removed from filming, with Josh and Leo told to leave for using the slur.

Another rule that must be abided by is treating the shared home with respect, and Nelson went against that. The code of conduct has been written up by Paramount, the network behind the show, and sets out standards which anyone affiliated with Paramount must follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nelson Thomas (@_nelsonthomas)

To name a few, contestants must avoid conflicts of interest, ensure health and safety in the workplace, and promote a harassment-free workplace, which includes not using degrading and disparaging comments, jokes or slurs related to race, colour, age, gender, gender, etc.

Harassment in the show’s code of conduct would include displaying material that ridicules, insults, or shows hostility toward a group or individual, while bullying and abusive conduct includes repeated use of insults, derogatory remarks, and threatening verbal conduct.

Leo, Nelson, Josh and Paramount have been contacted for comment.

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