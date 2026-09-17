He’s currently starring Dancing With The Stars, so let’s meet Harry Shum Jr’s wife

Harry Shum Jr is one of the most experienced dancers on Dancing With The Stars, but his wife is supporting him from the sidelines, so let’s meet Shelby Rabara.

The pair have been together for almost two decades, with her also studying at UCLA, and she started her career as a dancer. Before moving into acting, Shelby spent two years dancing as one of the Laker Girls, the Los Angeles Lakers’ cheerleading team.

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She’s since built a varied acting career, appearing in 17 Again, Goliath and 2 Broke Girls, as well as having a small role in Glee. She also voiced Peridot in the Steven Universe franchise, as well as voicing Snappy in Toy Story 5.

As for how Dancing With The Star cast member met his wife, Harry Shum told Shondaland in 2025 that a photographer they had both worked with displayed their headshots side by side. He noticed Shelby’s photo and thought she was very pretty, then recognised her straight away when they eventually met in person.

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Their first date happened soon after where they went to go see Dreamgirls together, and eight years later the pair got married in Costa Rica. The two welcomed their daughter, Xia, in March 2019

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