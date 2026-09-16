All the reality stars who have addressed Ed Sheeran’s statement after Macklemore axed from tour

Several reality TV stars are speaking out in response to Ed Sheeran’s statement, after promoters decided to remove Macklemore from his tour after he made a Free Palestine speech. From Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz to MasterChef’s Luca Manfe, they’re sharing views.

Tom Schwartz

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Tom Schwartz has stayed fairly quiet on the controversy, but did do one bold thing: liked Ed Sheeran’s statement. As a result, he’s getting a lot of criticism from people online, but what’s really strange is he’s following both Ed and Macklemore, so it’s all a bit confusing.

Luca Manfe

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MasterChef star Luca Manfe simply commented on Ed Sheeran’s statement with, “Free Palestine.” He also shared the headline that Ed’s openers have dropped out of his tour following the decision, including Irish band Beoga Music, who wrote a statement on the matter.

Joseph Wakile

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Joseph Wakile, known as Kathy Wakile‘s son from RHONJ, has been supporting the Free Palestine movement for years. He called Ed Sheeran a “zionist ginger” in the comments of his statement, and even wrote another message that said, “Pass it on.”

Younes Bendjima

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Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, has been supporting Macklemore. He wrote, “Fame that comes with fear to speak up is a prison. Money that buys your complicity is worthless. Be free my brother, dignity and values are priceless. Free Palestine.”

Jeremy Simon

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Jeremy Simon, who appeared on Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelor, has made his opinion known. He commented on Macklemore’s statement with, “Good on Robert Kraft,” which seemingly makes it look like he’s supporting Ed Sheeran, as Robert Kraft is pro-Israel.

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