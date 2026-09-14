Layla addresses harsh criticism surrounding the appearance of her b**bs on SLOMW

Layla has addressed the appearance of her boobs during the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives confessionals, asking people to stop with the negative comments regarding them.

Posting a couple of pictures of them to her Instagram story, she shared: “Yes my girls were to my collarbone in my confessional clips because I was two months post breast lift and the dress is a corset. Let’s stop normalizing negativity commenting on women’s bodies especially ones that are vocal about their ED.”

In another image she added: “Were my boobs closer than the majority of friendships in MomTok season five? Yes. Were my boobs higher than my faith that MomTok could survive after season five? Also yes. But all things settle down at some point and so did my [cherry emoji].”

This isn’t the first time Layla has addressed her boobs, as the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has opened up a lot about the surgeries she’s had done to them over the years.

She had her first boob job in 2024, which she actually got for free, including a tummy tuck. She later warned: “If you’re ever offered anything for free, just pay for it. Go to somebody that you know for a fact is going to do it right.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Layla Taylor (@laylaleannetaylor)



Layla then got a breast reduction earlier this year, after admitting that she felt like they were too big for her frame. She shared: “I feel like my boobs have made me unconfident … because I just feel like they’re a lot.”

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