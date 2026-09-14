KJ Biermann’s alleged victim claims she’s ‘living in fear’ over threats he’d come after her

She asked the judge to consider her safety when deciding to release KJ on bond

The alleged victim of KJ Biermann is claiming that she’s “living in fear” over threats that he would come after her if she came forward with her claims.

KJ was arrested last month for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated sodomy after an alleged incident with a separate unidentified minor at a local gym. KJ was immediately taken to Atlanta’s Regional Youth Detention Center, a juvenile detention facility.

According to TMZ, the alleged victim claimed: “No matter who these threats came from directly, I cannot just ignore them or assume that nothing will happen. I am not only scared for myself anymore; I am scared for my family, too. Members of my family have received emails and phone calls because of this situation. The thought of him being released scares me more than I can put into words.”

Whilst the alleged victim reportedly asked the judge to consider her safety when consider whether to release KJ Biermann on bond, he was granted it following Friday’s hearing.

The conditions are that he must stay at Kim Zolciak’s home, attend school virtually, have no social media of any kind or cellphone use, have no direct or indirect contact with victim or her family or associates, or contact with anyone aged 16 or under.

In a statement obtained by Page Six, his lawyer, Jason Sheffield, stated: “The characterizations made in court regarding the prior juvenile matter involving KJ Biermann grossly misrepresent both the facts and the ultimate resolution of that case.

“The matter arose from inappropriate, crude behavior involving two middle-schoolers. It did not result in an adjudication for statutory rape, sexual intercourse, or any comparable offense. Any suggestion otherwise is inaccurate and creates a materially misleading impression of how the juvenile matter was ultimately resolved.”

KJ’s mother, Kim told Us Weekly: “The allegations being made against my son are nothing short of reckless and deeply troubling. He categorically denies ever being involved with this woman or engaging in the conduct she has alleged.

“My son voluntarily took a polygraph examination regarding these allegations and passed. Additionally, an examination was conducted, and no DNA belonging to my son was found. False accusations can have devastating consequences not only for the person being accused.

“But also for genuine survivors of sexual assault and abuse. Every legitimate allegation deserves to be taken seriously and investigated based on the facts and evidence. At the same time, no one should be publicly condemned based solely on an accusation.

“We remain confident that the facts and evidence will establish the truth, and we ask that people allow the proper process to take its course rather than spreading unproven allegations.”

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