Debunked: No, 13 year old North West is not dating the 26 year old rapper Ken Carson

There’s a viral picture of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 13 year old daughter, North West, going around showing her in the arms of 26 year old rapper Ken Carson.

So, is she dating Ken despite being a teenager, with a 13 year age gap between them? No. North West is not dating the rapper Ken Carson. The photo circulating online is not the original picture and has been edited to have him standing behind her.

Her mum, Kim, is actually the one standing next to North in the original picture. The picture was taken by paparazzi back in June 2025 when they celebrated North’s 12th birthday on a yacht in Mexico.

It’s been altered to show Ken instead, which has the internet all riled up. “AI/photoshopping a kid like that is so sick wtf,” one user on X wrote.

If this is true this how grooming begin smh. pic.twitter.com/hE5ntofEMT — WE HAVE NO FRIENDS/BY ANY MEME NECESSARY (@CLG98264897) September 9, 2026

Other users have commented on the original thread, calling out this incredibly weird behaviour. “Y’all been posting inappropriate stuff about A KID. Leave North West alone. This is disgusting behaviour.”

The original edited picture has since received 8.6 million views on X. It has the caption: “13 year old North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, shares vacation photo with 26 year old rapper Ken Carson.”

As for who Ken Carson actually is? He’s a 26 year old rapper and producer who’s full name is Kenyatta Lee Bettis Frazier Jr. He has 3 million followers on Instagram and is known for his SoundCloud releases and collabs with fellow Atlanta rapper Destroy Lonely.

North isn’t even interested in dating, she told Dazed. “Everyone’s in love with boys, vaping and doing all kinds of bad stuff,” she said. “All I want is blue hair and piercings.”

So unless North changes her mind and we hear it from her directly, she’s not looking to have a boyfriend anytime soon.

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