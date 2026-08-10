Were Kim Kardashian and her family at home when her Hidden Hills mansion was broken into?

Kim Kardashian‘s Hidden Hills mansion was broken into on August 9th, as a male suspect forced his way into the home. It’s currently under renovation, but people are really worried about Kim and her children, and whether they were there when the burglary happened.

But don’t worry, Kim and her kids weren’t at the house when the burglary happened. Apparently, the burglar took a car belonging to someone working for her at the house, and went for a joyride. That suspect has since been arrested after police were called to the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

The suspect is 27 years old. Sources say a security guard saw the man taking items from Kim’s house and loading them into a vehicle. The man also jumped behind the wheel of a car belonging to Kim’s worker and took it for a spin around the neighbourhood.

Word has it that the security guard working at Kim’s home saw the burglary in progress and called the sheriff’s office to report it. Soon after, sheriff deputies surrounded Kim’s home and eventually took the man into custody without further incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Police say nobody was injured and no weapons were found on the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary. Sources close to Kim say she and her kids are not currently living at the property while it’s being renovated, as they’ve been living in a rental for months.

Despite police reports stating the suspect forced his way into her house through a door, sources also disputed parts of the police narrative, saying the suspect never gained entry to the home and that Kim does not have any of her stuff there right now.

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