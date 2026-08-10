Let’s Marry Harry producer was forced to issue kissing ban to uncontrollable Harry Jowsey

True to form, Harry Jowsey has been causing absolute chaos on Let’s Marry Harry, and I’m surprised his lips haven’t fallen off from all the excessive kissing he’s been doing.

Despite repeatedly saying he’s changed and is ready to settle down, it didn’t take this man long to start sleeping with women and lying to his other fiancée’s about it, as was the case with Amber and Sam.

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His behaviour got so out of hand at one point, that executive producer Alex Cooper had to step in, with Harry Jowsey recalling during an interview with Page Six: “There was one moment when I was on set, and they were like, ‘Alex said to stop kissing all the girls’ I was getting a bit active. They needed to rein me in.”

It turns out that Alex Cooper wasn’t the only person in Harry’s team who wasn’t happy with some of the decision he made on the show, with Sonny Henty admitting there were two parts to the show that he wasn’t happy with.

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During one moment on Let’s Marry Harry, Harry Jowsey was able to save one woman but had to send another home in her place. Sonny shared: “I hated it. It was one of my biggest fights with everyone because I know what’s best for him, and I was being overridden by Harry, and it sort of made me powerless. It was a decision that I think we shouldn’t have been allowed to give him. Yeah, I didn’t like it.”

And it also sounds like Sonny wasn’t happy at all with who Harry ends up choosing in the finale, telling Swooon that he wasn’t happy at all with who he picked. He shared: “I just don’t think it was the right idea. I don’t think whoever was the winner, or the chosen, or if there was one, was the right one.”

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