The shocking reason there’s only five episodes of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives this season

If you’re wondering whether this season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives seems to have gone by in a blur then it’s no surprise, as there are only five episodes in total. And as it turns out there’s a wild reason why.

Previous seasons of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have typically been between eight and ten episodes, but a major event between two cast members resulted in production completely coming to a halt during filming for season five.

According to The Los Angeles Times, production on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives came to a complete halt after an alleged domestic violence incident between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

In March, TMZ reported that filming on the show had “hit an unexpected pause” and that the situation was “intense enough that filming couldn’t continue as planned.” Mikayla Matthews then confirmed: “It was a decision that all us girls came up with and agreed on. We didn’t feel comfortable filming with everything that was happening.”

An insider then revealed to People: “The girls are very overwhelmed. They all banded together and they don’t want to come back right now. They were just getting tired of Taylor, honestly. They kind of all decided, as a unit, that they’re taking the production pause, that they don’t want to film right now. I don’t think they care about her really right now. They’re just kind of like, ‘We’re done for right now.’”

Filming for Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season five eventually started again back in May, but as a result this season is considerably shorter than previous, hence the five episodes.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.