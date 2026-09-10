It’s so confusing, so here’s all the drama that’s happened with Taylor Frankie Paul from SLOMW

While the drama has never truly ended, Taylor Frankie Paul has been in some serious drama since season four of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. So, here’s the full roundup of everything that’s happened with Taylor since.

Taylor cheats on her fiancé Doug from The Bachelorette with her ex Dakota

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Mason (@_dougmason)

Taylor admitted that she hooked up with her ex, Dakota Mortensen, after getting engaged to Doug Mason on her un-aired season of The Bachelorette. She revealed that she slept with him just days after returning from filming.

Mormon Wives filming was completely halted

Filming for SLOMW paused in early March 2026 after a major incident involving Taylor and the father of her children, Dakota.

Insiders said tensions were so high that cast members didn’t feel comfortable continuing, and production essentially ground to a halt.

Leaked 2023 video that changed everything

ABC Taylor Frankie Paul “Bachelorette” caught on camera allegedly attacking her ex-boyfriend and throwing a chair at him, which appeared to hit her child. ABC Reportedly in Talks to Pull the program from new information of Assault Allegations pic.twitter.com/kw8pr2Nv7Z — 1mZerOCool🍎🎸🤘 (@1mZerOCool) March 19, 2026

The cancellation came just hours after TMZ published a video from a 2023 altercation between Taylor and her ex, Dakota Mortensen.

The footage reportedly shows Taylor throwing a chair at Dakota while a child was nearby and crying in the background.

PEOPLE notes that the video appears consistent with the allegations tied to Taylor’s 2023 arrest, which led to a guilty plea in abeyance to aggravated assault, while other charges were dismissed as part of the plea deal.

ABC cancels Taylor’s season of The Bachelorette

The season had been set to premiere on Sunday, March 22, but on Thursday, March 19, Disney said the decision came after a newly released video surfaced and that its focus was now on “supporting the family.”

A Disney spokesperson told TMZ: “In light of the newly released video that surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

Taylor responded to the cancellation

Taylor spoke out following the cancellation. Her statement read:

“Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritises her family’s safety and security.

“After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.

“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives.

Dakota responded and filed for a protective order

PEOPLE also reported on March 19 that Dakota filed for a protective order against Taylor, with a hearing set for April 7.

That filing comes on top of the already-open Draper City Police domestic assault investigation, where police said allegations had been made by both parties.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Dakota released a statement saying, “As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation,” and added that he “categorically” denies Taylor’s abuse claims.

Taylor responds to the leaked video

Taylor Frankie Paul released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest instalment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behaviour. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is, and sadly, many will recognise this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

She also responded in social media comments, saying the “worst part” is her daughter having to relive that night years later, after what she described as extensive healing work and apologies.

She also said her “baby boy’s birthday was taken from him” because the video was released on the same day. That detail alone makes the whole thing feel even more devastating.

Taylor and Dakota were court-ordered to stay away from each other

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Mortensen (@dakota_mortensen)

In May 2026, Taylor and Dakota were both ordered to stay at least 100ft from each other for the next three years, following their most recent hearing.

At the end of the hearing, the judge officially ordered that their temporary protective orders be extended to three years, and if either of them break the conditions then an “arrests can be made, and charges can be filed.”

The judge criticised Dakota Mortensen for filming his physical fights with Taylor Frankie Paul, claiming his motivation was “preservation of evidence” and not for the welfare of their child.

He described Dakota’s behaviour as “calculating” and “manipulative”, with Taylor Frankie Paul’s aggression being called “reactive.”

After the hearing, Taylor Frankie Paul’s attorney Eric M. Swinyard released a statement to The US Sun.

“Today’s hearing was a significant step forward as the Court entered protective orders requiring that Taylor’s ex-partner stays far away from her.

“Taylor was incredibly candid with the Court that she is not perfect and owned her faults, which is in direct contrast to how the other party presented their argument, despite evidence and input from law enforcement that showed otherwise.

Taylor feuds with SLOMW co-stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

While navigating her legal battles and the fallout, Taylor started feuding with her SLOMW co-stars.

One notable instance is with Mikayla Matthews, after Taylor posted a shady Instagram post for Mother’s Day in May.

The drama appears to stem from Mikayla’s own Instagram story posted the day before, where she addressed Taylor’s ongoing issues with Dakota and explained why she was stepping back from the situation completely.

Mikayla wrote that she was trying to remain “as removed as possible” from the legal mess and insisted she didn’t want to get dragged into taking sides, but Taylor clearly wasn’t having it.

“Did you see the hearing? Did you see the bruises? Yet she’s bringing up ‘picking sides’? Yes, usually you do for friends you know go through that,” Taylor fired back.

Taylor then accused Mikayla of ignoring her side of the story entirely while disguising criticism as “boundaries.”

Season five of SLOMW premieres in September

Since the summer, things have appeared to calm down, and now, season five of SLOMW is out! All five seasons have been released, in a season that was cut short due to the earlier-mentioned scandals.

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