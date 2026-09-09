Below Deck’s Aesha defends the show after Nathan Gallagher’s domestic violence arrest

Below Deck cast member Aesha Scott has broken her silence on the arrest of Nathan Gallagher, as well as defending Bravo over criticism regarding its casting process.

Last week, former cast member Ben Willoughby called out Bravo for its casting process, saying he’s getting more “disheartened” by what is happening to the franchise, saying Nathan Gallagher isn’t the first from the series to be involved in legal issues.

Ben shared that some people who go on the show are more interested in becoming influencers than showing the reality of what working in yachting is really like. He mentioned several problematic previous cast members such as Luke Jones and Gary King, who Samantha Suarez claimed tried to force himself on her in 2022.

In the comments below his video, Kyle Stillie reflected on his experiences being on the show, sharing: “You know when I walked on your season lad I’d never even seen a yacht, let alone been on one. Casting flew me to Miami for my STCW and then straight to Grenada to start filming and while filming production consistently encouraged us to be ‘larger than life’ because ‘this isn’t yachting, this is Below Deck.’ Controversy is exactly what they’re look for no?”

The comments from Kyle and Ben were shared in a Below Deck TikTok video, under which Aesha then commented about her thoughts on Bravo and Nathan Gallagher.

She shared: “I’ve done Below Deck for almost a decade now and have never once been told ‘this isn’t yachting it’s Below Deck.’ Also, over the years they stress more and more we don’t have to drink and they keep a good eye on us.”

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