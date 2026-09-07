Who is Braxton Berrios dating now after *that* Earle Meets World cliffhanger?

Following *that* cliffhanger scene at the end of Earle Meets World when Alix calls her ex boyfriend Braxton Berrios to see if he’d consider getting back together, who is he actually dating now?

Whilst Alix and Braxton have been seen at the same social events in the past few months, it doesn’t look like they’ve got back together. So, if he’s not dating Alix Earle after Earle Meets World, then who is Braxton Berrios dating now? Well, it looks like we do actually have a confirmed identity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Braxton Berrios (@braxtonberrios)



Over the weekend Braxton Berrios was seen on a cosy date with none other than Margarida Corceiro, who just so happens to be the ex girlfriend of F1 driver Lando Norris. She and Lando were on and off again for around two and a half years, but officially split by February 2026 after he declared himself a “single man.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margarida Corceiro (@magui_corceiro)



And it appears like Alix Earle isn’t particularly overjoyed about who Braxton Berrios might now be dating, as the Earle Meets World star very purposefully unfollowed him over the weekend, whilst Braxton and Margarida are now following each other…

It’s also worth nothing that prior to Braxton’s date with Margarida, Alix and Lando were seen hanging out together, which has led some viewers to speculate whether this whole thing is just Braxton and Margarida trying to get back at their exes.

As for Alix, it seems that she’s still single at the moment but she did confirm during her Netflix show that she was indeed having a bit of a thing with the considerably older Tom Brady. When asked about what was going on between them she simply confirmed that the pair were “just having fun.”

But still, if you were holding out hope for a Braxton and Alix reconciliation then I’d snuff that candle out now as it looks like he’s well and truly moved on from her.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.