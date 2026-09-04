She makes millions on social media, so how much is Alix Earle from Earle Meets World worth?

Alix Earle has gone from filming “Get Ready With Me” TikToks to becoming one of the biggest social media influencers. And she now has her own reality TV series, Earle Meets World. She’s mega famous and absolutely loaded, so what is Alix Earle’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alix is worth $20 million. Forbes also claims that she’s made around $12 million so far in 2026 from her Top Creators, which is an annual ranking of the highest-earning and most influential social media creators.

Besides making money off of her social media content and brand deals, she’s also expanded into podcasting, modelling, and business ventures.

She’s built equity stakes in brands like SipMargs and Poppi, which means that Alix gets a percentage of ownership in the company itself rather than a flat fee for making a sponsored post. She made the deal in 2025 and is a seriously impressive business move.

Her family has also played a major role in her success. Her father, Thomas “TJ” Earle, is a vice president at Earle Companies. It’s a New Jersey-based asphalt and construction company founded by her grandfather, Walter R. Earle in 1972. It’s now run by her uncle.

Her dad explained the investment in Poppi, saying: “We negotiated Alix’s fee in equity, betting that Alix would get the upside if and when they sold. [It] turned out we were correct, and the equity was converted at a pretty significant gain.”

Alix also appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2025, where she finished in second place with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy. She got a major payout from DWTS, as the starting salary for celebs is $125,000. From there, it works on a tiered weekly bonus depending on how long you stay on the show. Since she made it to the finale, she made $50,000 per week. Reports claim that the pay was cut that season, so she only earned $295,000, which is still an insane amount.

When it comes to her sponsored posts on TikTok, it’s reported that she makes around $250,000 to $350,000 per video. Insane.

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