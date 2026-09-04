Love After Lockup star Amber Eggers has died age 41 following brief hospitalisation

Amber Eggers, who previously starred on Love After Lockup has sadly died at 41 following a brief hospitalization in Atlanta, Georgia.

Her mother, Monica Eggers, has confirmed to TMZ that Amber passed away Thursday night after being admitted to a hospital several days earlier when she began feeling unwell. According to Monica, doctors were ultimately unable to keep her daughter’s heart beating, and Amber died of acute liver failure.

The news comes several months after reports first surfaced that Monica had been hospitalized in critical condition back in May.

According to one Instagram account: “She had already survived so much. In the spring of 2025, pneumonia turned into sepsis and multiple organ failure, and she ended up on life support. She came back from that. She got to go home. More recently, she suffered a mini-stroke and was home recovering. She has kept fighting through all of it, but this time her body lost the fight.”

Before she died Amber Eggers starred in season two of Love After Lockup in 2019, appearing as an inmate corresponding with a man named Vincent Gonzalez while she was behind bars. The two got engaged during her incarceration, but the relationship didn’t survive her release.

However, in a wild twist it turned out that the whole thing was actually an elaborate setup she’d arranged with her cellmate, Michelle “Puppy” Deaton, who was also incarcerated at the time. Amber and Michelle went on to become two of the franchise’s more talked-about figures, returning for cameo appearances across later seasons of Love After Lockup as well as its spinoff, Life After Lockup, which eventually followed Amber and Michelle’s own relationship after both were out of prison.

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