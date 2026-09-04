She quit after a year, so here’s the university sorority Alix Earle eventually got into

When she got in, the achievement made it onto her LinkedIn page

Alix Earle has openly spoken about being part of a sorority she was denied access to multiple times. All of her friends made it in, and she was so happy to finally be accepted a while later during her time at University of Miami, that she added it to her LinkedIn profile.

She was part of the Zeta Tau Alpha society, which focuses on academic excellence, sisterhood and breast cancer awareness. It started on the university campus in 1938, which closed in the 1980s, when sororities nationwide were falling out of fashion with the changing times.

On March 26th 1992, the chapter reopened its doors on the university’s campus. And although Alix got in, she later dropped out a year later, explaining that she didn’t like being told what to do and felt it wasn’t the right fit, which was shared all across her social media.

Alix shared on her podcast that her freshman recruitment experience was tough. She was dropped by her top two preferred houses while her friends received bids to them, and it wasn’t easy. Eventually though, she was able to accept a bid, but what does Zeta Tau Alpha do?!

She told Her Campus: “I got dropped by two houses I wanted, the ones I thought were coolest. I had friends in some, so I thought they’d help me out and it’d be a little bit easier. I was dropped right away. I was the only one out of my friends not in one of those two sororities.

“I would feel left out sometimes. My freshman year, I even thought of transferring. I did meet really cool girls in the one [sorority] I was in, but I ended up dropping because I didn’t think the sorority thing was for me anyway,” she added, so it lasted just 12 months!

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