This is what Alix Earle actually looked like before fame, and what she done for work

Alix Earle had a whole life before fame that we never got to see, and it looked a lot different. She worked a series of everyday jobs, posed just like any other 90s teenager when Instagram launched, and was essentially a normal girlypop that we’d see in class at school.

She actually worked in a custard-making factory ahead of her fame, specifically at Surfside in New Jersey. Alix then first gained attention at the University of Miami as a marketing student posting GRWM TikTok videos during her sophomore year. The rest is history!

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But let’s rewind for a second. She claimed she was dropped from every single sorority at University of Miami while all of her friends made it in, which left her feeling like a “total social pariah.” Alix also worked at what people call a “super IT girl boutique” before fame.

One Reddit user claimed: “We grew up in the same area and she was always well known and popular. Worked at a super “it girl” boutique but I always had great interactions with her. Don’t really hear of a lot of ppl who disliked her, more just indifferent.”

@hotmess FIRST JOBS PT 2. My love for social media started here🫶 watch “Ditching My Comfort Zone” for what’s next in my career👀 ♬ original sound – Hot Mess Media

Alix worked at fashion store Hazel Boutique in New Jersey for her first job, where she was offered free clothes to model before asking the owner for a summer position. “I was so shy because I was working with older girls, I didn’t talk for the first two months,” she said.

Another person said: “She applied to my job at the U before blowing up and never responded when I reached out asking for an interview. She was one of our best, most frequent customers at a coffee cart outside of the business school on campus.”

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