Their weddings were all paid for, but here’s the richest Love Is Blind UK season three star

The Love Is Blind UK season three weddings are all wrapped up, and while the ceremonies were paid for, they’ve now gone back to their day jobs. So, let’s find out who the richest season three cast member is, because Ciara was adamant her man would pay for everything.

Drum roll, please… The richest cast member is Faye! She’s got the highest salary on the cast, at a whopping £83K per year. Faye is a clothing brand owner and Executive Assistant at Orbis Investments, according to her LinkedIn. Oh, and she comes from a wealthy family!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faye (@fayedomaille)

She previously worked as a Client Account Manager at Teneo and studied at The University of Brighton, getting a 2:1. Faye has been open about owning ponies, and her family are went to an all-girls’ private school in Guernsey, where the fees are now £16,149 per year.

Coming second is Joseph, who is the richest guy on the cast. Joseph works as Senior Project Manager at American Express, which reportedly has a £67K+ salary, and has worked there since September 2025. Prior to that, he worked at Hogarth and The Lego Group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JSubs (@josephsubuola)

And if you’re wondering how much Ajay makes, thanks to his and Ciara’s openness about him paying for meals at a minimum of £300, he’s currently in a transition period. As an online fitness coach, he is believed to earn at least £25K a year, but it varies by a huge stretch.

Ciara appears to be making around £250 a week teaching Pilates. She currently works as a mat reformer and pilates instructor across four different studios in Barnes, Colliers Wood and Fulham. Ciara teaches at Studio, Level Out, PYC Studios and Maison Pilates, at £30 a class.

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