Cuba speaks out over emotional Love Is Blind UK split from Ryan, and admits he ‘blindsided’ her

Cuba has spoken out over her gut wrenching split from Ryan on Love Is Blind UK, admitting that the whole thing completely “blindsided” her.

Speaking to The Radio Times, Cuba shared: “I think, for me, it was really hard,” Cuba told Radio Times. “It was difficult because with me and Ryan’s situation we said we loved each other. There was loads of talks of the future, and it was a bit of a shock, but also something that I was realising as well.

“Even though I could feel him pulling away, we had these conversations of, ‘Okay, if it’s gonna end, we’ll talk about it.’ And then it was just kind of blind-sided when we actually did end. And then it was really hard for me because I genuinely believed we were gonna get married or I was gonna get married.”

She revealed that her friends had planned a surprise hen do for her outside of the show, and so it felt very “bittersweet” when her relationship with Ryan on Love Is Blind UK ended.

She continued: “You really enjoy the process, and everything’s going [to be] beautiful, you meet amazing friends and stuff, but the end goal is to get married to someone that falls in love with you without seeing you. And I really thought I would have that chance to do that. So it’s kind of, yeah, it’s bittersweet, because I feel like that chance has gone in a way forever now.”

As for Ryan, he felt like the “bubble was burst” three times in the experiment. He revealed: “I thought that going to work wouldn’t have had a big effect on me, but then actually leaving the bubble that we’re all in collectively, it gave me [a] different perspective on my life.”

He added: “I was able to come back in and out every time. I’d find it harder because then I had work mounting. And then when I would come back, I found it harder to transition back into the bubble, and I wasn’t able to give in either direction, whether [it was] work [or] whether it [was the] experiment. And the longer that went on, the more I could feel [a] kind of resistance in my body, which is a shame, you know? And it was tough, but that’s that.”

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