Love Is Blind UK’s Cuba is a yoga and fitness instructor, so let’s have a peek at her life

Cuba is super into her wellness outside of Love Is Blind UK, as she works as a yoga and fitness instructor. I’ve seen her hugging trees on social media, but on Netflix, she’s trying to find her husband. Cuba has left lots of hints at what she’s really like outside the pods.

Her main thing is that she lifts weights and goes on adventures, and she clearly knows her worth. She said she “has soul connections with her best friends but wants to find that romantically as well,” so obviously, this meant she had to get engaged to a total stranger, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuba Riggs (@cubariggs)

Before filming, Cuba went solo travelling for a year. She went scuba diving, bungee jumping, swam with whale sharks, and visited turtles, all across the Philippines and other parts of Asia. In fact, she often books flights hours before taking off. She’s so spontaneous!

She celebrated her recent birthday in Crete, Greece, and often focuses on her mindset. In one video, Cuba hugged a tree, and then in another post, she’s enjoying Royal Ascot. To be honest, it just looks like she’s able to enjoy everything, whether it’s a day out or in nature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuba Riggs (@cubariggs)

In April, Cuba visited the Serengeti & Ngorongoro Crater, in Tanzania, and made memories that “stayed with her forever”. A couple of months before that, she was in Dubai with the girlies. And tbh, it looks like she might be single, because she left a shady post…

She wrote in May: “love the sudden realisation that I don’t have to put up with a single thing I don’t like… ( I also realised i don’t like raw prawns!) #relationships #travel.” And in another post, Cuba wrote, “What’s meant for you doesn’t miss you. It returns, again and again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cuba Riggs (@cubariggs)

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