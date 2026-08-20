He works a mega fancy job, so let’s meet Joseph Subuola from Love Is Blind UK

Joseph Subuola is one of the new cast members on this season of Love Is Blind UK, so let’s find out more about him!

According to his Tudum bio, his “guilty pleasure is anime, and he admits to ‘geeking out’ over comics and cartoons. If he could draw his perfect woman, she wouldn’t necessarily need to share his fandom, but he would like her to share his faith.”

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His bio continued: “In addition to being a committed Christian, Joseph is genuine, family-oriented, and a true romantic. And his nose isn’t always buried in a comic book. His other biggest hobby is snowboarding, and he enjoys traveling across the UK and abroad to tackle fresh slopes. Joseph is eager to hop on board with this romantic experiment because he could use some help breaking the ice with potential connections. He’s not currently dating and can be shy about approaching women when he’s out and about.”

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Joseph has a pretty cool job history and currently works as Senior Project Manager at American Express, and has been working there since September last year. Prior to that he worked as a Project Manager at Hogarth and as a Technical Project Manager at The Lego Group. Now that’s iconic.

He studied at Coventry University and graduated in 2015 with a BA in Sport Marketing and according to his LinkedIn, his A-Levels were all very humanities based as he did drama, sociology and film studies.

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