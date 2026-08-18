A look into the friendship between RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins and James Blunt as old pics resurface

Diana Jenkins and James Blunt have always been old friends, and since Hayden Panettiere‘s tragic death, old pictures of their friendship have resurfaced. James once wrote an entire chapter dedicated to Diana’s super yacht she would often rent, so how close are they?

In November 2023, Diana shared a photo of James’ new memoir, which he claims is “loosely based on made up story”. She wrote: “I am so glad it’s loosely based on a made up story To scared to read it lol but we did party like Rock stars 🎉🎊🎉 Congratulations.”

She also called him “one of my best friends in this world” and added: “Love you James 💕💖💕.” The Instagram post has now been dug back up, and is still on Diana’s page, which features a transcript from a chapter called ‘Diana’s boat,’ detailing their memories on there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

The excerpt wrote: ““When she still had money, and I still had fame, Diana Jenkins would take me to the Cannes Film Festival on a super yacht that she’d chartered. It was huge. When someone onshore would ask which boat you were on, you’d reply, ‘The big one.’

“The team she would assemble would be a gaggle of gay men, a brace of billionaires’ wives, some supermodels, Kid Rock, and me. Guests would fight to get on the boat with us. Bono would make an appearance and sing ‘Miss Sarajevo’ to Diana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanela Diana Jenkins (@sdjneuro)

“The designer Dan MacMillan ended up being hosed down unconscious in the Jet Ski bay, having been sick on someone’s bed. If we visited a nightclub, Diana would kidnap all the professional dancers in the club and bring them back to the boat.”

He also recalled how, on one night, he was given an Adderall, “which is medical amphetamine.” James also shared photos of him taking snaps of Diana, and hanging out with his friends on the yacht, which he would often do back in 2017.

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