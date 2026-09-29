Inside the multi-million dollar net worth Jeff Lewis built from flipping mansions

Jeff Lewis is officially back on Bravo tonight, and the reality TV star and interior designer is absolutely minted. He’s starring on Still Flipping Out, so here’s what Jeff Lewis’ insane net worth is.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jeff has an estimated net worth of $16 million. Most of his wealth traces back to the original Flipping Out series. It ran 108 episodes over 11 seasons and even earned an Emmy nomination in 2014.

Bravo also gave him a spin-off, Interior Therapy, in 2012. Jeff has said he received an “embarrassing amount of money” for the original show.

Jeff admitted that he had “leverage” when making his deal with Bravo. “I had leverage [and] I ended up making considerably more money than I think anyone else as a first-time unknown.”

“I’m glad I did it because it was a great platform to promote my business,” he said. “And then, over the years, there were product lines and appearances, and when Instagram came about, there was Instagram reels and posts and all that. So, there was a lot of streams of income that had come through because I did that show.”

He launched Jeff Lewis Design in 2009, and the brand has since grown to include a home furnishings line sold on QVC and a tile collection with Home Depot. He’s also hosted Jeff Lewis Live on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy since 2017.

Since his major success, his house renovations and flips can cost millions. He’s bought properties for a few million and have then listed them for considerably more.

Still Flipping Out features “Jeff balancing his home design business while hosting a popular radio show filled with his staff and his friends.”

Jeff has noted that “some brand deals and commercial opportunities were missed because his starring role in Flipping Out made him a ‘notable villain’ and ‘polarising [and] a little bit risky’.”

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