Meet the 12 content creator contestants on Sidemen’s Outside and their follower counts

Sidemen’s latest TV series, Outside, takes 12 content creators into the forest to battle it out for a chance to win up to £1 million. So, here’s the full list of content creators on season one of Outside.

Chloe Veitch

Chloe first appeared on Too Hot to Handle and then went on The Circle US and Perfect Match. She has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Louis Russell

Louis got his start on Too Hot to Handle and then later appeared on Perfect Match and Celebs Go Dating. Louis has almost 1 million followers on Instagram.

Matt “Legend” Morsia

He’s best known as “Legend” to viewers from starring as one of the Gladiators on BBC Gladiators. He has 1.28 million followers and shares gym workouts, fitness challenges, food challenges, and comedy and lifestyle videos.

Paigey Cakey

Paige’s real name is Paide Meade, and she first became known as a UK rapper and musician. She’s had collaborations with Stormzy, Chip, Sneakbo, Lady Leshurr, and Ms Banks. She has 600,000 followers on Instagram.

Sara Saffari

Sara has the most followers out of the Outside cast, with 3.4 million followers. She’s built a huge following by sharing fitness and gym content.

Dani Babes

Dani is known for her comedy skits and has over 1 million followers.

TheBurntChips

His real name is Josh Larkin, and he has been creating YouTube content since 2010. He’s also one of the hosts of The Fellas podcast and has over 860,000 followers.

Heinz Baines

Heinz has around 250,000 followers on Instagram and is part of the Bov Boys creator group.

Moyo

Moyo is also known as YourBoyMoyo and is known for his TikTok content. He has over 3 million followers on TikTok and is known for his high-energy comedic videos.

Kaci Jay

Kaci has 1.6 million Instagram followers and originally became famous through her family’s popular YouTube channel Dad V Girls. She’s also appeared on the series Locked In.

Lacy

Lacy has 2.54 million followers on Instagram and is known for his Twitch and gaming content, particularly Fortnite.

Yonna Ray

Yonna has over 2 million Instagram followers, and she’s known for her content creation and some streaming work.

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