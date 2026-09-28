1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy explains Andrea’s bruises are from medical issue after accusations

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has hit back at false claims she’s been “beating” her wife Andrea, after viewers became concerned after they saw Andres with bruises on her body.

Tammy addressed the rumours in a TikTok video, clarifying that the bruises were not from her and that Andrea actually has a medical condition which causes them.

She began: “I know I don’t have to do this, but I’m going to. I’m going to address the issues of me apparently beating Andrea.”

Andrea then started talking, saying that Tammy “wouldn’t be sitting here if she was beating me, that’s all I’m saying.” She addressed the bruises that Tammy had last year, explaining they were because she’d just had dental surgery, adding: “I would never hit Tammy, I would never hit anybody. Like, I’m just not that type of person, and I hope you guys understand that, I really do, because, you know, neither one of us are going to beat the hell out of each other.”

1,000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton clarified that it “blows her mind” that people could think she’d beating Andrea, sharing that Andrea gets them because of a medical issue.

She shared: “She has a condition that, it’s a pimple borealis or something like that, it’s caused from stress. She gets it on her legs, too. So if you see her out and about and you see her leg is wrapped up, it’s cause she’s having a breakout. It’s not from me, just saying. It’s a medical condition, it’s not from me. Y’all can look it up. But I wanted to say that. Like, I’m not beating her. She is fine.”

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